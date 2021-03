CVS and Walgreens blamed for COVID-19 vaccine issues with nation's oldest and most vulnerable population Critics say CVS and Walgreens are to blame for a slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines meant for residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The federal government selected the two pharmacies to lead the effort with that part of the U.S. population. CBS MoneyWatch senior reporter Stephen Gandel joins CBSN AM with the latest on the delays.