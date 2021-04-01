Live

Cute overload! National Puppy Day has arrived

Don't forget to show some extra love to your favorite four-legged friend today - it's National Puppy Day! Not that you ever need an excuse to celebrate the joy puppies bring to our lives, CBSN has footage of wonderful puppies in all their glory.
