Cuomo's past behavior in spotlight following former aides' sexual harassment allegations New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who saw soaring popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, is facing calls to resign after two former aides accused him of sexual harassment. According to the New York Times, a second former aide claims the Democrat repeatedly asked her questions about her sex life while she worked for him last year. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan reports on the latest, and Alyssa Katz, deputy editor for The City, joined CBSN to discuss Cuomo's past behavior.