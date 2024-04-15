CTRL+ALT+DESIRE | Paramount+ Official Trailer Addiction, obsession, cam girls and murder. On the surface, the Amatos were your typical all-American family, until they weren't. In August 2019, Grant Amato was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder of his mother, father, and brother. The new P+ Original true crime docuseries follows director Colin Archdeacon's journey as he gains unprecedented access to Grant Amato and discovers the complexities behind him, shedding light on the dark underbelly of online obsession, loneliness, and the chilling reality of murder. Stream the new true crime docuseries exclusively on Paramount+.