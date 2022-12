Cryptocurrency industry reacts to the collapse of FTX The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has sent shockwaves across the industry. The company's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is under house arrest after his extradition to the U.S. last week. Laila Maidan, an investing correspondent for Business Insider, joined CBS News with more on the FTX collapse and its impact on the crypto industry in the upcoming year.