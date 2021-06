Experts warn U.S. needs to "work harder" to reach unvaccinated people and avoid another COVID-19 surge As CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports, the U.S. remains divided over coronavirus vaccines as experts worry this could trigger another surge. Then, Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss how to overcome the lag in shots and other coronavirus news headlines.