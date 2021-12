COVID-19 variants fuel new infections nationwide More than 120,000 new COVID-19 cases are being reported every day in the U.S. CBS News' Elise Preston reports on disruptions caused by the Delta and Omicron variants ahead of the holiday season. Then, Dr. Bhavna Lall, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.