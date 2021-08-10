Pediatric COVID infections rise as some school districts impose mask mandates The risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools high due to the Delta variant, even if adults are fully vaccinated, according to a new CDC-funded study. As CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports, those findings come as several school districts in Florida and Texas defy impose mask mandates despite state orders. Then, Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Michigan Medical School, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis.