Delta variant surge may be peaking as U.S. daily deaths top 2,000 The U.S. is once again seeing more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths per day. But as CBS News' Nancy Chen reports, some experts still believe the nation is heading in the right direction. Then, Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, an emergency physician and an adjunct assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the coronavirus headlines of the day.