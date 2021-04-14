U.S. puts Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine on hold over reports of blood clots All 50 states are halting use of Johnson and Johnson's coronavirus vaccine after at least six women developed blood clots. As CBS News' Jericka Duncan reports, the FDA and the CDC recommended a temporary pause to investigate these cases out of an "abundance of caution." Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.