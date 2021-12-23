FDA approves COVID antiviral pill as scientists learn more about risk from Omicron New studies out of South Africa and the U.K. suggest the Omicron variant is less likely to cause hospitalizations -- but it can still be deadly. The FDA also authorized a new antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports on the latest, and then Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, spoke with Jessi Mitchell on CBSN about the Omicron research and how some patients are experiencing different symptoms than earlier strains.