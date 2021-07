COVID misinformation runs rampant on social media despite bans and government pressure A new report claims almost four-fifths of COVID misinformation on Facebook is spread by just 12 accounts, and a group of protesters laid body bags in front of the entrance of the company's Washington, D.C. offices Wednesday and held signs that said "Disinformation kills." Washington Post tech reporter Gerrit De Vynck joins "CBSN AM" to talk about his reporting on the issue.