Florida's Delta variant outbreak triggers record number of new COVID infections Florida health officials report more than 21,000 new infections in a single day. However, the state has a 60% vaccination rate for people over the age of 12. Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi, an epidemiologist and associate professor of infections diseases at the University of Florida, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss how concerning the surge in Florida is and why masks are needed to slow the variant down.