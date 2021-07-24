COVID-19 cases surge in areas with low vaccination rates The U.S. is seeing an outbreak of new coronavirus cases in areas where vaccination rates remain low. Infections are being driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, which is now the dominant strain in the U.S. It accounts for 83 percent of cases. CBS' Michael George reports on the latest on the pandemic. Then Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the importance of vaccines.