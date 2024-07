COVID cases rising across U.S., according to levels detected in wastewater The wastewater viral activity level for COVID-19 is high and very high in 26 states right now, according to the CDC, with more than 70% of illnesses stemming from a highly contagious COVID strain known as the flirt variant. Andrew Pekosz is the professor and vice chair of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He joined CBS News to talk about the spike in cases.