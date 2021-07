Local Matters: Florida's spike of new COVID cases leads the country Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said vaccines are saving lives, as his state faces the biggest surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. Meanwhile, a red tide algae bloom is wreaking havoc on marine life off of Florida's coast. Steve Contorno, a political editor at the Tampa Bay Times, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with the latest on the state.