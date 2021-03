COVID-19 vaccines: Latest on Moderna trial in kids, what's behind AstraZeneca suspensions in Europe CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to share the latest COVID-19 vaccine news. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet authorized in the U.S., is now suspended in more than a dozen European countries due to concerns over blood clots. And Moderna's vaccine trials are underway in children under 12 years old, including babies as young as six months.