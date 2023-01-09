Dr. Celine Gounder on the spike in COVID-19 vaccine misinformation following Grant Wahl's sudden death Falsehoods about COVID vaccines spiked online following sports journalist Grant Wahl's sudden death last month and Damar Hamlin's recent cardiac arrest, indicating a coordinated effort by anti-vaccine activists. Elaine Quijano and Lana Zak are joined by CBS News medical contributor Dr. Celine Gounder. She was married to Grant Wahl and his written an opinion piece for The New York Times on the topic.