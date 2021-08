"I think we will see more mandates" as COVID-19 Delta variant surges, doctor says The CDC reports the U.S. is averaging over 113,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, more than a 400% increase from last month. Meanwhile, the FDA is authorizing a third shot of vaccine for immunocompromised people to help them fight off the Delta variant. John Moore, a professor of immunology and microbiology at Weill Cornell Medical College, discussed the latest on the vaccines with CBSN's Tanya Rivero.