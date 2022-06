Health Watch: COVID-19 vaccinations begin for children under 6 years old The FDA and CDC have approved COVID-19 vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to tour a D.C. vaccine clinic to highlight the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon and assistant professor of ENT at Columbia University, joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.