COVID-19 cases up in all 50 states for first time since January For the first time since January, all 50 states are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to get their shots to keep the Delta variant from spreading. "CBS This Morning" lead national correspondent David Begnaud reports from hard-hit Arkansas, and Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what's deterring people from getting their shots, what she has observed in her own patients and whether indoor mask mandates could come back after Los Angeles County put one into place over the weekend.