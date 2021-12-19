Live

Watch CBSN Live

COVID-19 cases spike ahead of Christmas

Hospitals across the nation are bracing for a new wave of COVID-19 patients as infections rise ahead of Chtistmas and New Year's Eve. About 90% of all Americans are now in "high" or "substantial" risk areas. Marci Gonzalez reports.
