"Our ICU's are full," doctor says, as daily U.S. COVID-19 cases reach 100,000

Daily coronavirus cases in the U.S. have hit 100,000 for the first time since February, and children are among those hospitalized with the virus, particularly in hard-hit states in the South. CBS News' Debra Alfarone has the latest, and Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi, an associate professor of infectious disease at the University of Florida, joins CBSN to discuss the pandemic as children in his state head back to school without a mask mandate.
