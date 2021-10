COVID cases and hospitalizations decline right before the winter months After a long summer surge fueled by the Delta variant, COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are declining. However, there is still hesitancy surrounding the vaccine, especially for children under the age of 12. CBS News senior correspondent Mark Strassmann gives the latest on the pandemic. Then CBS News reporter Alex Tin explains to CBSN anchor Lana Zak what is behind the decline in cases.