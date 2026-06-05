Courtroom Gets Emotional During Larry Millete Murder Trial | Case by Case In a trial with no body and no crime scene, is circumstantial evidence enough to convict? Larry Millete's murder trial continues this week with shocking courtroom revelations. He is accused of killing his wife, 39-year-old mother of three Maya Millete. With cameras banned from the courtroom, 48 Hours correspondent Peter Van Sant and CBS News legal reporter Katrina Kaufman break down the past two weeks of testimony, from texts inquiring about a hitman, to a mysterious freezer wheeled out of the home just two days after she disappeared.