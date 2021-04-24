Live

Courting the Hispanic vote

Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have focused on the growing importance of Hispanic voters in this election. The Clinton campaign's Latino outreach director Lorella Praeli joins CBSN to discuss how crucial their voter turnout will be.
