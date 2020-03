Over 1,000 pages of Weinstein docs unsealed Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein will find out how much time he will spend in prison at his Wednesday sentencing hearing. Weinstein faces up to 29 years. On Monday, the court unsealed personal emails that were part of a trove of over 1,000 pages of documents, including email drafts where he claimed he was “suicidal” and commended the journalists who exposed him. Jericka Duncan reports on what other information the documents contained.