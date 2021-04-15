Country music artist Mickey Guyton on co-hosting ACM Awards, reflections on her trailblazing journey Country music artist Mickey Guyton earned her first Grammy nomination in November for the song "Black Like Me” and became the first Black female solo artist to be nominated for a Grammy in a country category. The vocal powerhouse will make history again on Sunday as co-host of the Academy of Country Music Awards, alongside fellow country star Keith Urban. She sat with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King to reflect on her trailblazing journey.