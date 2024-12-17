Watch CBS News

Could Trump prevent a TikTok ban?

TikTok is asking the Supreme Court to pause a law that could ban the app in the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said that he has a "warm spot" in his heart for the social media app. CBS News Supreme Court producer Catherine Cole has more.
