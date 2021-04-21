Could Texas teacher's no-homework rule transform learning? Brandy Young teaches second grade in Godley, Texas. Her letter to parents became a sensation on Facebook. She wrote: "There will be no formally assigned homework this year...I ask that you spend your evenings doing things that are proven to correlate with student success. Eat dinner as a family, read together, play outside, and get your child to bed early." Psychologist and CBS News contributor Lisa Damour joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact of Young's bold decision.