Could Biden's proposal for Supreme Court reform boost 2024 turnout? As Vice President Kamala Harris' allies rallied in Pennsylvania on Monday, President Biden made the case for Supreme Court reform in Austin, Texas. Pennsylvania Democratic State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta joins "America Decides" with his reaction. Then, Molly Ball, senior political correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, and Josh Gerstein, senior legal affairs reporter for Politico, join with further analysis.