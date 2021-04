COVID variants complicate U.S. recovery efforts as children lead the latest surge of cases Infections are rising across the U.S. as variants continue to spread. As CBS News' Adriana Diaz reports, children seem to be most susceptible to the UK variant which is now the dominant strain in the country. Dr. Dara Kass, an ER doctor and medical contributor for Yahoo News, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on how to fight this alarming trend.