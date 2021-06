Coronavirus cases rise in a dozen states as experts warn Delta variant could fuel "dense" outbreaks Coronavirus infections are rising in at least 12 states as the Delta variant spreads. As Janet Shamlian reports, experts warn some areas could see "very dense outbreaks." Then, Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Mola Lenghi to discuss the latest.