Cops question murder suspect at hospital On June 14 2006, Det. Mike Fox and Secret Service Agent Brian Nguyen went to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital in Albuquerque where suspect Ron Santiago, a mortgage loan processor, was undergoing psychiatric treatment. Fox and Nguyen questioned Santiago for approximately two hours about his possible involvement with the murders of Greg and Bernadette Ohlemacher, who’d been gunned down in their home on Aug. 2, 2005. Santiago’s lawyers later said at his murder trial that he had been given several medications before the questioning. Prosecutors countered by saying that Santiago’s doctor said there were no medical restrictions on him being questioned. These are excerpts from that interview.