Convicted armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed expected to be called to testify in Baldwin trial Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer who's already been convicted for her role in the 2021 on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is expected to be called to the stand in Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial. Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys have said she plans to plead the fifth. Baldwin was holding the prop gun that fired at Hutchins, killing her. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston has more.