Live

Watch CBSN Live

Controversy over COVID-19 vaccine booster shot plan

Two senior U.S. vaccine regulators who are leaving the FDA have come out against the White House plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. A group of international scientists published research in The Lancet on Monday concluding that while a third dose is beneficial to the immunocompromised, the average person does not need it yet. Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-chief at the Children's Hospital of New Orleans, joined CBSN to discuss the controversy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.