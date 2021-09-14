Controversy over COVID-19 vaccine booster shot plan Two senior U.S. vaccine regulators who are leaving the FDA have come out against the White House plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. A group of international scientists published research in The Lancet on Monday concluding that while a third dose is beneficial to the immunocompromised, the average person does not need it yet. Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-chief at the Children's Hospital of New Orleans, joined CBSN to discuss the controversy.