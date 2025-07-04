Contractor says colleague fired into crowd at controversial Gaza aid site Since May, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed while trying to get food and medicine near Gaza aid sites run by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, according to local officials. A video filmed last month by an American contractor appears to show Americans celebrating after someone gets shot. One contractor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described what happened to our partners at BBC News. The U.S. and Israeli-backed group has denied any wrongdoing. CBS News' Debora Patta reports.