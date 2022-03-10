Watch CBS News

MoneyWatch: Consumer prices surge 7.9% over the past year as inflation hits 40-year high

Gas prices are soaring to record highs as inflation hits its highest level in 40 years. The Consumer Price Index jumped 0.8% in February, marking a 7.9% increase over the past year. CBS News transportation correspondent Errol Barnett has more on the rising gas prices, and then Lori Bettinger, the president of BancAlliance and former director of the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the Obama administration, joins CBS News to discuss the impact on American families.
