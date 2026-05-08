Consulting AI for Murder | Case by Case Last week, the remains of the second victim in the slaying of two University of South Florida students were finally identified. Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy were both doctoral candidates from Bangladesh. Hisham Abugharbieh, Limon's roommate, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder in connection to their deaths. On this episode of "Case by Case", "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales and Miami-based CBS News correspondent Cristian Benavides break down what we know so far, and how, according to prosecutors, the suspected killer consulted AI to help plan the crimes. Limon and Bristy will both receive posthumous degrees on Friday.