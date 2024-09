Connie Chung's secrets to her success Veteran CBS journalist Connie Chung broke down barriers in TV news to become the first Asian woman to co-anchor a nightly network news program. She reflects on her four-decade career in a new memoir, "Connie," and sits down at her home in Montana with "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, to talk about fighting sexism and racism in what she called "a sea of men," and the lengths she would go to, to land the big interviews.