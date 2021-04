Connecticut governor on plan to ban gun sales to people on watchlists Monday marks three years since the Newton school shootings. Connecticut Gov. Daniel Malloy vows to do what the U.S. Senate would not do when it comes to gun control. Malloy announced Thursday he will sign an executive order that would ban those appearing on federal watchlists from buying guns in his state. In an interview you'll see only on "CBS This Morning," Malloy joins the show from Hartford to discuss his plan.