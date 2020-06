Connected generations: A reflection on protesting on the streets of America "CBS This Morning" spoke with a number of African American civil rights activists, spanning generations, including activist DeRay McKesson, Pastor Calvin Butts of Abyssinian Baptist Church, 19-year-old activist Winter BreeAnne, and former NYPD captain and current Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, for their wide-ranging perspectives on the national civil rights movement following the death of George Floyd.