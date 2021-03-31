Live

Watch CBSN Live

Conjoined twins successfully separated

After 10 months of living conjoined at the chest, Texas twins Knatalye and Adeline Mata are now sleeping in separate beds. A team of doctors at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston separated the girls during a 26-hour surgery.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.