Congressman John Lewis' legacy with the National Museum of African American History and Culture The late Congressman John Lewis fought tirelessly for legislation to create the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. After almost 30 years of advocating for the museum, Lewis was there when it opened its doors. CBS News spoke to the head of Smithsonian about the congressman's legacy with the museum. Chip Reid reports from D.C. for the "CBS This Morning" series A More Perfect Union.