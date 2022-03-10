Watch CBS News

Congress works to combat effects of Russia's war in Ukraine

Intelligence analysts warned during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin may double down in his war in Ukraine as more economic action is taken against him, while lawmakers call for action as U.S. consumers see gas prices rise. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Jamie Yuccas with an update on the conflict's effects and more news from Capitol Hill.
