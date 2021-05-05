Live

Watch CBSN Live

Congress sends Harvey aid bill to the White House

The House has passed a $15.3 billion Harvey aid package and sent it to the White House for final approval. The measure will also keep the government running through December. McClatchy White House correspondent Anita Kumar joins CBSN with details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.