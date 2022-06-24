CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
CBS Store
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade in seismic shift for abortion rights
Congress passes landmark gun legislation, sending bill to Biden
Thomas: Court should rethink precedents on contraception, same-sex marriage
"This isn't over," Biden says after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Which states would restrict or protect abortion rights with Roe overturned?
Abortion rights front and center in midterms after Supreme Court decision
State Department, CIA establish federal payment rules for "Havana Syndrome" victims
Suspect arrested in deadly San Francisco subway shooting
Whitmer vows to "fight like hell" to prevent 1931 abortion ban from becoming law
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Congress passes first gun reform bill in decades
History was made when Congress Friday sent to President Biden's desk the first major new gun control legislation in nearly 30 years. Democrats banded together with 14 Republicans in the House and 15 in the Senate to pass the bill.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On