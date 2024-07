Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discusses Harris' VP search While the final months of a president's time in office are known as the "lame duck period," President Biden made it clear to the country Wednesday night that he has a lot more to accomplish prior to Jan. 20. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, possible vice presidential contender for Kamala Harris, joins "America Decides" to unpack the administration's plans for the next six months as well as Harris' VP search.