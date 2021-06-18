Live

Commemorating Juneteenth with "Unityfest"

The Robert Randolph Foundation is hosting "Juneteeth UnityFest" on Saturday, with musical performances and celebrity guests. CBSN's Tanya Rivero speaks to the Grammy-nominated musician about the livestreamed celebration.
