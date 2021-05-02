Comey's testimony: What's at stake for President Trump? Former FBI Director James Comey will tell the Senate Intelligence Committee about his interactions with President Trump leading up to his dismissal. Comey claims the president asked for loyalty and pressed him to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers discusses Comey's account with CBS News political contributors Ed O'Keefe, Zerlina Maxwell, Leslie Sanchez, and Caitlin Huey-Burns, as well as CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman.